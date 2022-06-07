Coweta City Council approves 6 road projects for public bid

The Coweta City Council unanimously approved six, much-needed road projects to be put out for public bid at their regular business meeting on June 6.
The road projects include:
-East Chestnut Street – Broadway to OK-51
-South Guthrie Avenue – East Chestnut Street to East Pecan Street
-South 305th East Avenue – 141st Street South to the culvert
-South 268th East Avenue – Cul‐de‐sac to Cul‐de‐sac
-East 112th Street South – South 274th East Avenue to culvert
-South 284th East Avenue – East 141st Street South to South 285th East Avenue
The funding will come from the FY 2022-2023 budget, also approved Monday evening at their regular business meeting. The road projects were selected by the city’s “FirstStep Pavement Management program” that are concentrated in areas that handle a lot of traffic, and have significant damage.