 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coweta City Council approves 6 road projects for public bid

  • 0
Coweta City Council

The Coweta City Council unanimously approved six, much-needed road projects to be put out for public bid at their regular business meeting on June 6.

The road projects include:

-East Chestnut Street – Broadway to OK-51

-South Guthrie Avenue – East Chestnut Street to East Pecan Street

-South 305th East Avenue – 141st Street South to the culvert

-South 268th East Avenue – Cul‐de‐sac to Cul‐de‐sac

-East 112th Street South – South 274th East Avenue to culvert

-South 284th East Avenue – East 141st Street South to South 285th East Avenue

The funding will come from the FY 2022-2023 budget, also approved Monday evening at their regular business meeting. The road projects were selected by the city’s “FirstStep Pavement Management program” that are concentrated in areas that handle a lot of traffic, and have significant damage.

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert