Coweta city council approves 4 hybrid police vehicles, chief emphasizes safety

The Coweta Police Department officially has the OK to purchase four, hybrid SUV’s, thanks to a five-year, diligent effort by Chief Mike Bell.

The Coweta City Council approved the $213,397 purchase at the July 12 council meeting. $152,092 of it is for the vehicles, and $60,305 is for the police equipment inside.

The purchases are included in the fiscal year 2022 budget.

“When a car sits at an accident scene, for instance, and it’s running, it uses up a lot of gas and causes wear and tear on the motor,” Bell said.

It’s his reasoning for the hybrid model. In fact, Bell said the Coweta Police Department was one of the first states in Oklahoma to get hybrids about two years ago.

“With the hybrid and they’re sitting there, they just shut off and the lights will keep going,” he said. “When the battery runs out, the car will start back up, charge the battery and shut itself off again. We are saving on engine time, wear and tear on the motors and gasoline.”