Coweta City Council approve engineers to design 111th Street One for Coweta priority project

Engineers were approved for the first of four priority projects pertaining to the One for Coweta sales tax proposition at the April 4 Coweta Public Works Authority meeting.

The scope of the contract is to design and bid the road and drainage improvements for East 111th Street South.

WDB Engineering — the city engineer — will work in tandem with Cowan Group Engineering, LLC to do the design work. Cowan Group is based out of Oklahoma City, but they also have offices in Tulsa. They have been in business for a decade. The two engineering groups will also work with Wagoner County and the Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation to design solutions on that corridor for current and future traffic and drainage issues that exist.

“Coweta is seeing a significant amount of growth, as are areas north in the unincorporated county area,” said Coweta City Manager Roger Kolman. “111th is busy today and it will keep getting busier.”

The estimated cost of the project will be $4.9 million, with a $447,500 fee to Cowan and WDB. This is a One for Coweta project, meaning the one-penny sales tax increase passed in February 2022 will take care of the bill.

According to the 111th Street South engineering contract memorandum, the proposed work includes:

-A four‐lane roadway from OK- 51 east to the eastern boundary of the Walmart property.

-A three‐lane roadway from the eastern boundary of the Walmart property to 276th East Avenue.

-A two‐lane roadway from 276th East Avenue to the eastern boundary of city limits, approximately 500 feet past 282nd East Avenue.

-Realignment of the intersection with OK- 51.

-Widening of the intersection with 273rd East Avenue.

-Curb and gutter with underground stormwater transmission for the length of the project.

According to the engineers’ contract, the notice to proceed shall begin May 2, 2022. They will then go through a plethora of plans, including 30 percent, 60 percent and 90 percent plans, before the project is ready for bid advertisements on Sept 21, 2023.

“This engineering contract is the first step in accomplishing the goals that the citizens set out for us,” Kolman said.

All Coweta City Councilors voted ‘yes’ to the engineering contract.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.