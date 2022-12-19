 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Tulsa World is partnering with The University of Tulsa who are sponsoring 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Coweta Christmas holiday trash route schedule change

  • 0
Coweta Thanksgiving trash schedule (copy)

Coweta’s trash schedule for the Christmas holiday.

Due to the Christmas holiday, residential trash service normally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 23 will be picked up on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Commercial trash service normally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 23 will be picked up on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Residential trash service normally scheduled for Monday, Dec. 26 will be picked up on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Commercial trash service normally scheduled for Monday, Dec. 26h will be picked up on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Please place your trash at the curb by 7 a.m. on your scheduled trash day for the holiday schedule. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Coweta Public Works Authority at 918-486-8073.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert