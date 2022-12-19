Coweta Christmas holiday trash route schedule change

Due to the Christmas holiday, residential trash service normally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 23 will be picked up on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Commercial trash service normally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 23 will be picked up on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Residential trash service normally scheduled for Monday, Dec. 26 will be picked up on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Commercial trash service normally scheduled for Monday, Dec. 26h will be picked up on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Please place your trash at the curb by 7 a.m. on your scheduled trash day for the holiday schedule. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Coweta Public Works Authority at 918-486-8073.