Coweta children’s library re-opens for all of Wagoner county

After nearly three years, the Coweta children’s library is officially back open and renovated for Wagoner county kids.

Since May 2017, the children’s library had water leak issues so staff had to move that section of the library near the teen’s corner. Thanks to help from Coweta City Manager Roger Kolman, the Coweta City Council and public works, the roof got replaced, the walls were re-painted and all the books and shelves were brought back in.

All of that work took place during the COVID months – and now it looks brand, new again.

“It has been a long process but now the children will actually have their library books and plenty of room to come in and enjoy,” said Coweta Library Director, Julia Stephens. “Parents can come in and sit down and read to their children again.”

Stephens was joined by Kolman, Coweta Chamber of Commerce staff and a handful of excited children and parents for an official ribbon cutting at the newly-renovated children’s library, July 16.

Anyone that lives in Wagoner county is eligible to get a library card free of charge as long as they have two verifications of name and address, such as a driver’s license, boating license or a bill. In previous years, residents would have to pay to get a library card.