Coweta Chamber welcomes Family Loan Company

A formal ribbon cutting ceremony was held in late November to welcome Family Loan Company into membership with the Coweta Chamber of Commerce.
Family Loan Company opened July 1 and is located at 127 S. Broadway in Coweta’s downtown Broadway District. The business is owned by Craig Stanley and is the sixth of seven locations in northeast Oklahoma. Stanley’s first location opened in Claremore in 1986.
Dawn Miller is manager of the Coweta office.
Brittany Taylor, Stanley’s assistant, said Family Loan Company is a business that issues small personal loans that are too small for banks to do, from $150 to $1,500. They include credit starter loans, personal property loans, auto loans and co-signing loans.
“Customers fall into that special little niche. They may not need a $5,000 loan where they can go to a bank, but they need new tires and need $500. You still need tires,” Taylor explained. “This is a perfect way to get financing without putting yourself out by borrowing more than you need.”
Family Loan Company issues short-term loans with a maximum one-year payoff.
Taylor said loans can be used for anything the customer desires, from buying groceries to purchasing Christmas gifts.
“Once you’re approved, we hand you a check and you do with it as you will,” she noted. “These are for the everyday man and those little instances in life where you may have a few extra expenses to pay off or unexpected bills. It’s a good option to have.
“We do pull credit, but we also try to give people a second chance to build their credit back up if they don’t have good credit.”
At Family Loan Company, customers must be age 18 and over. Applications can be taken in person or over the telephone and customers will need a valid driver’s license or ID and a paycheck stub. Taylor said all loan applicants must be employed.
So why did the company choose to set up operation in Coweta?
“We saw an opportunity because there is not anything like that in this area,” Taylor noted. “There are many banks, but not something for the everyday man who may not need a large loan.
“We are in the perfect location with people coming in from Haskell and all over.”
Taylor said the staff at Family Loan Company looks forward to being involved in the community and with the Coweta Chamber.
“We love small towns and being involved,” she noted. “It’s really important to put a face to the name and get to know everyone.”
Family Loan Company is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The company’s website is www.familyadvance.com and they can be found on Facebook as Family Advance Loan Centers.
For more information, call the office at 918-279-6002.
