Coweta Chamber welcomes Family Loan Company

“We do pull credit, but we also try to give people a second chance to build their credit back up if they don’t have good credit.”

At Family Loan Company, customers must be age 18 and over. Applications can be taken in person or over the telephone and customers will need a valid driver’s license or ID and a paycheck stub. Taylor said all loan applicants must be employed.

So why did the company choose to set up operation in Coweta?

“We saw an opportunity because there is not anything like that in this area,” Taylor noted. “There are many banks, but not something for the everyday man who may not need a large loan.

“We are in the perfect location with people coming in from Haskell and all over.”

Taylor said the staff at Family Loan Company looks forward to being involved in the community and with the Coweta Chamber.

“We love small towns and being involved,” she noted. “It’s really important to put a face to the name and get to know everyone.”

Family Loan Company is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The company’s website is www.familyadvance.com and they can be found on Facebook as Family Advance Loan Centers.

For more information, call the office at 918-279-6002.

