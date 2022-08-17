Coweta Chamber welcomes Edward Jones Financial Advisor Rick Silman as new member

A ribbon cutting ceremony recently welcomed Edward Jones Financial Advisor Rick Silman into membership with the Coweta Chamber of Commerce.

Silman joined the chamber this spring and hosted a number of chamber members, family and staff for the celebration. His office is at 24204 E. Highway 51 in Oneta Square, just east of Oneta Road.

Edward Jones is a financial services and financial planning company that has been in business for 100 years. Silman joined the company in February 2021 and works with families who need help with retirement planning, college savings, wealth transfer strategies, tax mitigation and investment advice in general.

“We are full-service in that we are embedded in our communities and we are here to help. When you get an account with us, you have my contact information, my cell phone number and you know where to find me,” Silman said. “You can come to us for any questions and any needs. If you are looking to save for a house or car, you do not know how much you need to spend and how it impacts the bigger picture, we piece it all together for you to give you some peace of mind.”

Joining Silman on staff is Branch Office Administrator Becky Gaffney.

The financial advisor said his number one goal is to build his practice to serve the community. In doing so, he has also launched a school supply drive through Amazon to support Coweta Public Schools. Anyone can shop online and have items shipped directly to his office.

The Edward Jones – Rick Silman office is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are preferred and can be made by calling 918-251-0157.