Coweta chamber seeks 2022 Board of Directors nominations

The Coweta Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for individuals to serve on the organization’s governing Board of Directors.

A nominee must be a Chamber member in good standing and qualify for a $50,000 employee fidelity bond to be considered.

This is for a three-year term in office which will begin April 1, 2022.

Elected board members may serve no more than two consecutive, uninterrupted, regular elected terms of office.

If you are interested in serving or would like to nominate someone, please send an email with an explanation of why you or your nominee should be considered. Include previous experience that would be relevant to serving on the board. Email nominations to executivedirector@cowetachamber.com or send by mail to P.O. Box 70, Coweta, OK, 74429. You may also call 918-485-2513.

All information must be received by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

The Coweta Chamber of Commerce continues to grow its presence in our business community and people are taking notice. Together, as a team, we are making a positive difference in helping our local businesses succeed, the organization said.