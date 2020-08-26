Coweta Chamber plans 'Shop Local, Shop Small" campaign

A new program designed to promote retail shopping with small businesses is about to get underway in Coweta. “Shop Local, Shop Small, Shop Coweta” is a campaign that will kick off Sept. 8 and run through Oct. 19.

Carrie Allamby, executive director of the Coweta Chamber of Commerce, said the program is similar to the city’s Shop Coweta campaign held during the Christmas season. However, “Shop Local, Shop Small” tickets can only be found in small businesses who have 20 full-time employees or less.

“You do not have to be a chamber member to participate, just be a small business,” Allamby said. “However, if you are a business out in the county that has not been able to participate in Shop Coweta before, you can participate as long as you are a Chamber member.

“We want to give everyone an opportunity, for all businesses who have been affected by COVID-19 – not just chamber members.”

Allamby said red Shop Coweta tickets will be used for the promotion as they were left over from the 2019 campaign. There are only 160,000 tickets available, and participating businesses can use their discretion as to how they want to distribute them.

“This is a buy-in program for merchants, therefore they can control how many tickets they give out for transactions. They will vary by business. Businesses can use this as a marketing tool,” she said. “Our suggestion is to give one ticket per person, but if they want to do a campaign within their own store, they can. You’ll really need to check with the stores to see what they are doing.”