Coweta Chamber plans 'Shop Local, Shop Small" campaign

A new program designed to promote retail shopping with small businesses is about to get underway in Coweta. “Shop Local, Shop Small, Shop Coweta” is a campaign that will kick off Sept. 8 and run through Oct. 19.
Carrie Allamby, executive director of the Coweta Chamber of Commerce, said the program is similar to the city’s Shop Coweta campaign held during the Christmas season. However, “Shop Local, Shop Small” tickets can only be found in small businesses who have 20 full-time employees or less.
“You do not have to be a chamber member to participate, just be a small business,” Allamby said. “However, if you are a business out in the county that has not been able to participate in Shop Coweta before, you can participate as long as you are a Chamber member.
“We want to give everyone an opportunity, for all businesses who have been affected by COVID-19 – not just chamber members.”
Allamby said red Shop Coweta tickets will be used for the promotion as they were left over from the 2019 campaign. There are only 160,000 tickets available, and participating businesses can use their discretion as to how they want to distribute them.
“This is a buy-in program for merchants, therefore they can control how many tickets they give out for transactions. They will vary by business. Businesses can use this as a marketing tool,” she said. “Our suggestion is to give one ticket per person, but if they want to do a campaign within their own store, they can. You’ll really need to check with the stores to see what they are doing.”
Participating merchants will purchase the tickets from the chamber for $1 each. At the conclusion of ticket sales, the amount collected will be divided between the chamber, the businesses who gives away winning tickets and winning ticket holders. The number of winning tickets and what they are worth have yet to be determined and will be announced.
Allamby believes there will be a good pot of money to give away, regardless of whether or not all 160,000 tickets are sold. Winning tickets will be posted by 12 noon on Monday, Oct. 19.
“This is a way we can all support those businesses that are losing revenue because of the cancellation of Fall Festival. In addition, these businesses support your kids throughout the school year,” she noted.
Allamby reminded that just like the business community, the Coweta Chamber has been hit extremely hard by the pandemic.
“People forget that the Chamber is also a small business. Without fundraisers, we are not making any money other than membership dues,” she said. “That is why it’s a good thing to take a long hard look at what type of Chamber we want to be.
“There are chambers that are PPPs – parades, parties and pageants – and those that are CCCs – conveners (who call people together), champions and catalysts. We’ve been looking at this on the board level this past year, but COVID has really brought to light when it forced cancellations worldwide.
“Fall Festival is a big fundraiser that drives money into our economy and our businesses. It’s an important event that we do because our community is seen by tons of people in the surrounding areas. We want to be a membership-driven organization.”
To get on board with the “Shop Local, Shop Small, Shop Coweta” program, call the chamber office at 918-486-2513. A list of participating merchants can be found online at cowetachamber.com when the campaign begins.