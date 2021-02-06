Coweta Chamber of Commerce seeks nominations for Board of Directors

The Coweta Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is accepting nominations to fill two open positions until Friday, Feb. 12 at 5 p.m.

Nominees must be members of good standing with the chamber and qualify for a $50,000 employee fidelity bond to be considered. Nominees or those submitting a nomination must also submit an explanation for why they believe the individual should serve and include any relevant experience to the position.

Selected nominees will serve a three-year term on the board.

“A good candidate would be someone who is passionate about community involvement,” said Jake Dwyer, board president. “We need time, talent or resources. Also if they’re a member of the chamber then they’re more apt to either know what the chamber provides to them and their business or what the chamber could provide to them. Being a chamber member means that they’re closer to that need for solution, in my opinion.”

Nominations can be emailed to executivedirector@cowetachamber.com or sent via mail to P.O. Box 70, Coweta, OK 74429.

For more information, contact the Coweta Chamber of Commerce at 918-486-2513.