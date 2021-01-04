Coweta Chamber names Christy Wheeland as new executive director

The Coweta Chamber of Commerce is moving forward into 2021 with a new executive director. On Monday, Jan. 4, the board of directors announced Christy Wheeland, long-time news editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune and Coweta American, will join the chamber team in late January.

“We are confident that Christy is the right person to take us to the next level,” Coweta Chamber Vice President Sarah Wells said. “I know she will bring a new perspective to our chamber and business community. We are excited to see where her vision and leadership will take us as we become more member focused.”

“We also look forward to her helping us build our business development program and build the bridge between the city and chamber to help grow the community,” Wells continued. “I have no doubt that Christy will exceed our expectations and her own.

“On behalf of the board of directors we are excited to welcome Christy to the team!”

Wheeland has promoted Coweta, Wagoner, Porter and Okay in the local newspaper since 1988. She served as news editor of the Coweta American from 1992 through August of 2016 and has been news editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune since September of 2016.