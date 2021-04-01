Coweta Chamber invites golf enthusiasts to 28th annual tournament on May 21

Area golfing enthusiasts are invited to take part in the 28th annual Coweta Chamber Golf Tournament planned Friday, May 21 at Indian Springs Club Lakes Course, 16006 E. 131st St. S. in Broken Arrow.

Teams will compete in a four person scramble format for top honors. Entry fee is $100 per golfer or $400 per team.

Registration will begin at 11 a.m. and a provided lunch will take place at noon, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

Prizes will be awarded to the golfers coming closest to the pin and hitting the longest drive.

For more information, call Coweta Chamber Director Christy Wheeland at 918-486-2513 or go to the Chamber website at https://business.cowetachamber.com/events.