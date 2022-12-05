Coweta Chamber Banquet honors for 2022

Hard work, dedication and the volunteer spirit for the Coweta business community were all celebrated during 50 years of business and individual excellence on Friday.

The Broken Arrow Armed Forces Event Center served as the banquet/awards venue.

Here are the winners:

• Community Volunteer of the Year: Coweta Chamber of Commerce.

• Ruthe Harp Chamber Volunteer of the Year: Rhonda Walton.

“You’re friends and family to me,” Walton said. “I don’t know what to say.”

• Dr. Shawn Lee Leadership Award: Sarah Wells.

“I started in business at age 12,” Wells said. “At age 25, I moved to Coweta and worked with Open Arms.”

• Citizen of the Year: Miranda and Kyle Lee.

“We started here to make a healthy community,” said Miranda.

“And, raise our hands to help the community,” said Kyle.

• Business of the Year: Ary Land Co.

“It’s such an honor to be in this community,” said Drew Ary. “We are in four states now, but home is here always.”

Dwyer, who is Board President, made the banquet’s welcome.

Jeff Holmes, who is a past board member, presented the invocation.

The Meat Society of Lance Goodson and Jared Fuser catered the dinner.

The presentation of awards was by Wheeland, Dwyer and Natalie Bonham, who is Vice-President.