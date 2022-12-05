 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coweta Chamber Banquet honors for 2022

  • 0
Coweta Chamber Banquet winners

The winners, dignitaries and presenters for the 50th Coweta Chamber of Commerce’s awards banquet are from left: Adam Jones of Rep. Kevin Hern’s office; Christy Wheeland, Chamber Executive Director and winner of Community Volunteer of the Year; Sarah Wells, winner of the Dr. Shawn Lee Leadership Award; Lacy Weber of Ary Land Co.; Drew Ary of Ary Land Co.; Trish Ary of Ary Land Co., who won the Business of the Year; Kyle Lee and Miranda Lee, who are Citizens of the Year; Jack Dwyer, who is Chamber Board President and Community Volunteer of the Year and Rhonda Walton, who is the Ruthe Harp Chamber Volunteer of the Year.

 JOHN FERGUSON

Hard work, dedication and the volunteer spirit for the Coweta business community were all celebrated during 50 years of business and individual excellence on Friday.

The Broken Arrow Armed Forces Event Center served as the banquet/awards venue.

Here are the winners:

Community Volunteer of the Year: Coweta Chamber of Commerce.

Ruthe Harp Chamber Volunteer of the Year: Rhonda Walton.

“You’re friends and family to me,” Walton said. “I don’t know what to say.”

Dr. Shawn Lee Leadership Award: Sarah Wells.

“I started in business at age 12,” Wells said. “At age 25, I moved to Coweta and worked with Open Arms.”

People are also reading…

Citizen of the Year: Miranda and Kyle Lee.

“We started here to make a healthy community,” said Miranda.

“And, raise our hands to help the community,” said Kyle.

Business of the Year: Ary Land Co.

“It’s such an honor to be in this community,” said Drew Ary. “We are in four states now, but home is here always.”

Dwyer, who is Board President, made the banquet’s welcome.

Jeff Holmes, who is a past board member, presented the invocation.

The Meat Society of Lance Goodson and Jared Fuser catered the dinner.

The presentation of awards was by Wheeland, Dwyer and Natalie Bonham, who is Vice-President.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert