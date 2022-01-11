Coweta Central Elementary moving to distance learning

Coweta Central Elementary School posted to Facebook Tuesday that the school will be on distance learning for the rest of the week due to staffing issues.

According to assistant superintendent Max Myers, teachers will be preparing students today (Tuesday) for the transition. They are in the process of handing out tablets to students.

Myers said 13 Central staff members are out Tuesday due to illness.

Distance learning students who would like meals will need to call (918)- 486-0802 by 9:00 a.m. the day of to request their meals. A name of the child receiving the meals will need to be given. Meals will be available for pick up at the Main Kitchen on 407 N. Broadway between 11:00 a.m. and noon.

Myers said he hopes Central can transition back to in-person learning Tuesday, Jan. 18. Students will not be in school Monday, Jan. 17 due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

This article will be updated.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.