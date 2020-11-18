Coweta Central Elementary moves to distance learning

All students at Coweta’s Central Elementary will transition to distance learning until Thursday, Dec. 3. The move comes after three students and one staff member have tested positive for COVID.

Superintendent Jeff Holmes said many more are in quarantine.

“After considering student health and supervision concerns, we have made the difficult decision to transition students in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus,” Holmes said. “All exposed staff and students will be notified of quarantine dates as soon as those dates are verified by the health department,” Holmes said.

He said all other schools will continue to attend class on campus at this time.

Holmes reminds patrons as more COVID-19 cases are being confirmed across the community and state, it is important to remain vigilant.

“Monitor yourself and your family for symptoms, which include fever, cough and shortness of breath. If you or any member of your family exhibits these symptoms, please contact your medical provider for advice immediately,” he said. “Symptoms usually appear 2-14 days after exposure.”

“We understand this sudden transition will be inconvenient and your child will miss being in school; however, we greatly appreciate your family’s flexibility, patience and support,” Holmes said.

