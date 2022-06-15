 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coweta breakaway roper qualifies for National Junior High School Finals Rodeo

  • 0
Williams

Williams will officially be a part of Team Oklahoma in the National Junior High School Finals Rodeo in breakaway roping.

 Courtesy: Jana Williams

Coweta incoming freshman Jacee Williams does not only have a mean volleyball serve and a knack for academics, she’s also one of the best breakaway ropers out there.

Just recently, Williams qualified for the National Junior High School Finals Rodeo in breakaway roping. The finals will be June 19-25 at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, GA. The NJH Finals Rodeo features 1,200 contestants from 43 U.S. states, five Canadian provinces and Australia, Mexico and New Zealand.

Jacee Williams

Jacee Williams

To qualify, contestants must finish in the top four in their state. Williams will officially be a part of Team Oklahoma.

Williams just completed eighth grade at Daniel P. Sloat Junior High School in Coweta. She is the daughter of KaCee & Jana Williams. Jacee is also active in National Junior Honor Society, Superintendent’s Honor Roll, and volleyball and basketball.

news@wagonercountyat.com

