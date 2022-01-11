 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coweta Board of Education approves Max Myers as next superintendent
  • Updated
Max Myers

Myers has been the assistant superintendent of CPS for 14 years.

 Courtesy: CPS

The Coweta Board of Education approved Max Myers, the district’s assistant superintendent of 14 years, to be the next superintendent of Coweta Public Schools.

The announcement comes in lieu of Jeff Holmes, CPS’s current superintendent, retiring June 30, 2022. Myers’ duties will commence July 1, 2022.

Myers, a Coweta native, has been in education nearly his entire life.

He graduated from Coweta High School in 1988, and like his predecessor, went to Northeastern State University in Tahlequah to get a degree in Education. He later went to Oral Roberts University for a Master of Arts in Education.

His love for education brought him to Anderson Public School in Sand Springs, where he became a teacher in 1992, and eventually superintendent in 1999.

He stayed at Anderson until 2008, and came back to his hometown of Coweta where he's served ever since.

“I love Coweta. It’s a great community with a great school system,” he said Tuesday. “I’m glad I can be a part of it and continue to do the great things that Mr. Holmes and other before him have built. I want to continue that legacy on.”

