Coweta basketball standout Jenni Bryan remembered for huge heart

Shelby Bryan recalls her daughter being an easy buy at Christmas.

“You can get Jenni any type of ball — football, basketball, softball. It didn’t matter. She loved them ever since she was 6 months old,” she said.

Jenni Michelle Bryan, 29, passed away May 31. She joins her father — two-time University of Oklahoma All-American and former NFL player Rick Bryan who had a fatal heart attack in 2013.

She was a daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend. But her claim to fame was being a teammate on the basketball court.

“It all started with the Little Slam Dunk club in kindergarten,” Bryan said. “Then, she went to competitive ball in 4th grade. She was a natural.”

Jenni graduated from Coweta High School in 2010. As a junior, she averaged 21.2 points a game. She later earned a full basketball scholarship to Oklahoma State University from 2010-2012.

Due to coaching changes, she transferred to Oral Roberts University from 2013-2015. She earned a bachelor’s degree in recreational administration.

Fitting for her lifestyle.