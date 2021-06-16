Coweta basketball standout Jenni Bryan remembered for huge heart

Shelby Bryan recalls her daughter being an easy buy at Christmas.
“You can get Jenni any type of ball — football, basketball, softball. It didn’t matter. She loved them ever since she was 6 months old,” she said.
Jenni Michelle Bryan, 29, passed away May 31. She joins her father — two-time University of Oklahoma All-American and former NFL player Rick Bryan who had a fatal heart attack in 2013.
She was a daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend. But her claim to fame was being a teammate on the basketball court.
“It all started with the Little Slam Dunk club in kindergarten,” Bryan said. “Then, she went to competitive ball in 4th grade. She was a natural.”
Jenni graduated from Coweta High School in 2010. As a junior, she averaged 21.2 points a game. She later earned a full basketball scholarship to Oklahoma State University from 2010-2012.
Due to coaching changes, she transferred to Oral Roberts University from 2013-2015. She earned a bachelor’s degree in recreational administration.
Fitting for her lifestyle.
“Her true passions were sports and the outdoors,” Bryan said. “Everything was always 110 percent.”
Sports aside, Bryan said it’s her daughter’s huge heart she’ll remember most. It only grew bigger when she was around her siblings, nieces and nephews and especially her two schnauzer dogs. Jenni adored animals.
“Jenni’s heart was made of gold,” Bryan said. “She always had a smile on her face.”