No one was more surprised than Stephanie Hollman when she offered a professional locker room makeover for any Oklahoma high school baseball team.

All the schools had to do was write why their school needed a better dressing room.

“We have a charity called House and Helps,” the 1999 Coweta High School graduate said. “Every year we re-do a dressing/locker room.”

What was the result?

No school in Oklahoma applied!

So, the Texas Company, owned by her husband Travis, Stephanie made the decision to do the makeover for her alma mater.

The results were stunning during the March 7 debut next to the Tiger baseball field.

A high school locker room that looks and feels like any Major League Baseball team.

“Hollman, Inc. is the industry leader in locker design and solutions,” the company’s website proclaimed. “We have manufactured more than 10 million lockers for high-profile organizations, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, major American golf courses, corporate centers, country clubs, fitness studios and gyms, college campuses, museums and hospitals. Hollman lockers are built to inspire teamwork, collaboration, innovation and trust among those who use them.”

The indirect lighting in the new Coweta locker room and attention to details were amazing.

“We had such a great time here,” Stephanie added. “This was right in our wheel house (to build). We made this fun and special.”

The company is the largest in the world for wood locker rooms and based in Irving, Texas.

The Coweta locker room was made with the same material and lighting as any of the pro teams in football, basketball and baseball are currently using.

These lockers will last and are made out of phenolic material with a smooth, strong finish.

Phenolics are used for various composite manufacturing processes such as filament winding, resin transfer molding, injection molding and compression molding.

“It’s the best wood and can’t ruin lockers,” Stephanie added.

The Hollman lockers were even used in the Augusta National Golf Club, which is home for the Masters golf tournament, and met the high standards by the club officials.

So, Coweta has 79 new lockers now large enough for the varsity and junior varsity players.

The team celebrated by allowing Stephanie to throw out the first pitch. Just minutes later, the Tigers scored 17 runs in the first inning en route to a 31-1 victory over Tulsa Hale.

Stephanie has actively served as Hollman, Inc.’s Chief Giving Officer since 2020.

After years of helping her husband Travis with Hollman, Inc.’s philanthropic efforts, Stephanie officially joined the team and established The Hollman Family Foundation.

The Hollman Family Foundation has grown to encompass the Hollman HELPs program for employees, their spouses and dependents as well as its High School Locker Renovation Contest and other giveback initiatives.

With her leadership, The Hollman Family Foundation has conducted locker room renovations for Hamshire Fannett High School and Beecher High School, donated lockers to the Shelton School in Dallas, provided 400 nights of shelter for women at the Family Place Emergency Shelter, funded 40 mentoring relationships for Big Brother Big Sisters and donated Christmas gifts for six families through Leukemia Texas.

She was once part of Real Housewives of Dallas cable TV series.