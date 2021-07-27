Coweta Athletics launch new website

Coweta Athletics now have a slick new website, thanks to its partnership with Vype Media.

The new web page, launched by Vype Media, is CowetaAthletics.org

At CowetaAthletics.org, users will find an updated, website for parents and fans to access team schedules, forms and more.

Users can also get the latest news updates, schedule changes and feature stories on the student-athletes and coaches from Coweta Schools.

The site showcases featured content with stories and photos on students, coaches, teachers and administrators. Each piece of content from the website will be promoted to local fans via Facebook and Twitter.

"We are excited to partner with VYPE Media to promote Tigers Athletics. This new website is great for our students, coaches, teams and community,” said Dewayne Hunter, Coweta Athletics Director.

Vype Media is headquartered in Houston, Texas.