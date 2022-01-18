Coweta Assembly receives check from Country Mart for future outreach

Country Mart Store Manager Mick Grillot is a firm believer that good things happen when products are purchased and distributed within the community.

He knows Coweta Asembly, on 29707 E. OK-51 are stark supporters of community outreach, so he figured what better way to bless people within the community than with a outreach program designed by the folks that do it best.

“They care for a lot of people. Whenever we partner with them, it’s a great thing,” Grillot said. “I’ve delivered pallets upon pallets of food to them in the past. It’s all community based — buying from the local and giving to the locals.”

Coweta Assembly members and Grillot met at Country Mart on Monday for the official handing-off of the outreach check.

Johnna Phillips, business manager at Coweta Assembly, said their partnersip with Country Mart has been invaluable.

“Country Mart has always been great to come alongside us and help us bless people here,” she said.

Coweta Assembly does outreaches throughout the year, including a week day food pantry from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and a clothing closet. They encourage anyone interested in joining their church or volunteering with their outreach services to check their social media outlets.

