Coweta Assembly distribute dozens of Thanksgiving treats in giveaway

175 turkeys and pumpkin pies later — the Thanksgiving food giveaway at Coweta Assembly was clearly a tasty success.

Drive by Coweta Assembly at 11 a.m. Thursday, and you’d see 145 cars in line, wrapped around the entirety of the building. That’s when the giveaway started, but don’t be fooled. There were 75 cars in line at 10 a.m. and 30 at 9 a.m. There were even some cars in line before then.

“We never had a giveaway last longer than an hour,” said Pastor Cody Joiner. This giveaway ended at 11:40 a.m.

Joiner, and the rest of the Coweta Assembly Staff, wouldn’t want it any other way — knowing community members will have Thanksgiving foods to share with their families.

Coweta Assembly takes pride in doing as many food giveaways as they can. In October, they handed out dairy boxes filled with a gallon of milk, eggs, and butter and bread. In September, they handed out school lunch packs filled with lunchables and a box of cereal for families with kids.