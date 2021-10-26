 Skip to main content
Coweta Art Teacher Shelley Self named finalist for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year
Coweta Art Teacher Shelley Self named finalist for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year

Self teaches art education at Coweta High School and Coweta Intermediate High School for ninth through twelfth graders.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced the 12 finalists for Oklahoma’s next Teacher of the Year Tuesday — and Coweta Art Teacher Shelly Self is one out of the dozen.

Hofmeister was joined by the finalists during an announcement Tuesday morning at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City.

Self, who has been teaching for nearly three decades, was recently named the Coweta High School Teacher of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year. She’s been known to challenge students to discover creativity through researching, expanding their experiences, sharpening their synthesizing skills and discovering more about themselves.

She previously taught Sunday School art classes and even gave private art classes while still in high school. She also did some time as a graduate assistant in college for non-art and non-design majors.

Here’s what Self had to say about the state of teaching in this day and age:

“We have to find new, innovative ways to engage our students and provide the means to provide motivation along with learning. We live in a digital world, and we must embrace and bridge these learning gaps. We have to provide opportunities to explore with both new and traditional methods. Teachers need to become collaborators with their students and help them find the passion and confidence for success.”

The 2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the year will be named in March, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Education. The honoree will assume full-time Teacher of the Year duties, which includes speaking engagements and serving as Oklahoma’s ambassador for teachers, encouraging others to enter or remain in the career, officials said.

