Coweta Art Teacher Shelley Self named finalist for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced the 12 finalists for Oklahoma’s next Teacher of the Year Tuesday — and Coweta Art Teacher Shelly Self is one out of the dozen.

Self teaches art education at Coweta High School and Coweta Intermediate High School for ninth through twelfth graders.

Hofmeister was joined by the finalists during an announcement Tuesday morning at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City.

Self, who has been teaching for nearly three decades, was recently named the Coweta High School Teacher of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year. She’s been known to challenge students to discover creativity through researching, expanding their experiences, sharpening their synthesizing skills and discovering more about themselves.

She previously taught Sunday School art classes and even gave private art classes while still in high school. She also did some time as a graduate assistant in college for non-art and non-design majors.