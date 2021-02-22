Coweta Animal Shelter providing residents with $20 spay and neuter vouchers

“They can only use it with Spay Oklahoma and I’m keeping records of everybody that I sent a voucher to. If they’re not using it, I’m going to contact them and see what I can do to help them use it. My goal is for every single one of these to be used,” said Baucom.

Dogs and cats big and small are eligible for spay or neuter procedures as long as they weigh over two pounds and are preferably around six months of age.

Animals with underlying health conditions are not recommended to get the procedure.

“Everybody will be happier,” said Baucom. “The last thing I ever want to do is put an animal down because we don’t have room. That’s ridiculous. The city doesn’t want that to happen. My adoption rate is great. My rescue rate is great. We don’t ever put an animal down unless it is extremely vicious.”

The impact of spaying and neutering your pets cannot be understated, according to Baucom.

“Female dogs can come into heat twice a year, especially in large breeds. We’re talking sometimes 10 to 12 puppies a litter. Then the cycle continues unless we stop it. If we can, that’s a lot of animals that aren’t being reproduced or out there being mistreated or becoming strays that start reproducing themselves.”