Coweta anglers wrap up Lucky 13 title quickly

Two years ago, the winning team of the Billy Parker Lucky 13 fishing tournament captured the top prize on their last cast into Fort Gibson Lake before checking in.

Fast forward two years: The 2022 winning anglers took all the drama out of the 22nd annual event on July 23 by virtually catching enough big fish before others got their fishing hooks wet.

The Coweta team of Tou Vong Xiong and Phong Her wrapped up the championship quickly with three bass, weighing 12.71 pounds. The duo earned $6,380 in total prize money.

“The first one or two hours gave us confidence,” Her said of the quick start.

While Xiong and Her made it look easy, they admitted it was not. The summer heat kept the fish from being easy to reel in.

“It was pretty tough, but we had a decent start,” said Xiong, who participated in his fourth Lucky 13 event.

This was Her’s second Lucky 13. He enjoys fishing in open tournaments when he has time.

Derek and Dalton Fulps were a close second. The Fulps duo reeled in 12.36 pounds and earned $2,200.

The third place team of Chad Clark and Mike Lasater took home more money ($2,800) with a catch of 12.31. However, Clark caught the Big Bass that weighed 6.21 pounds that earned an extra $1,000 for the team.

Mike Bay had the second biggest fish of the day at 5.95, but his team did not catch enough big ones to earn a paycheck. The top 22 finishers earned money.

The Lucky 13 winners were Garett Jacobsen and Fischer Medlin. They brought in 9.42, but by finishing 13th out of the 22 paying spots, took home $1,300.

Eight teams caught at least 10 pounds total in their three fish turned in.

The event drew 300 fishermen, 162 boats and paid out $21,000 in cash and prizes. The competitors caught 700.82 pounds of fish that were released back into the lake at the end of the event.

LUCKY 13 TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Place Teams Wt. Prize

1. Tou Vong Xiong-Phong Her 12.71 $6,380

2. Derek-Dalton Fulps 12.36 $2,200

3. *Chad Clark-Mike Lasater 12.31 $2,800

4. Brett Brumnett-John Thomas 11.21 $1,200

5. Roger Hughes-Bryce Hewitt 10.80 $1,000

6. Jason Kissire-Dale Andrew 10.53 $900

7. Louis Nottingham-Bryan Morgan 10.49 $700

8. Ryan Aikman-Jeremy Tillery 10.15 $600

9. Joe Holmes-Randy Heimbach 9.94 $500

10. Ray Lively-Roy Perry 9.74 $450

11. Bo McKelvey-Colto Hunter 9.54 $425

12. James-Gunner West 9.52 $400

13. **Garett Jacobsen-Fischer Medlin 9.42 $1,300

14. Brad Eads-Lee Sanders 9.21 $375

15. Bobby Williams-Charley Barr 9.09 $325

16. Cooper Hall-Grayson Hudson 9.00 $300

17. Tate-Eli Brumnett 8.92 $250

18. Michael King 8.84 $225

19. Dustin Stewart-Brit Sumter 8.78 $210

20. Ed Almendares-Lonnie Miller 8.72 $200

21. Sheldon-Mark Collings 8.68 $175

22. Sean Morrison-Justin Treat 8.60 $150

*Big Fish by Chad Clark (6.21 lbs.) for $1,000.

**Lucky 13 winners $1,300.