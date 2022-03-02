Coweta American Legion upgrading veteran-based Jimmy Campbell Park, one of ‘Coweta’s 8’

The Coweta American Legion Post 226 is in the midst of raising funds to upgrade Jimmy Campbell Park in the heart of town — a veterans park commemorating Jimmy Campbell, one of “Coweta’s 8.”

The “Coweta 8” was a group of eight veterans that graduated Coweta High School in the late sixties, and were killed in 1970 during the Vietnam War. With Coweta’s population nearly approaching 1,200 people around then, eight perished soldiers was considered a high number.

According to a plaque in the park, “Jimmy’s" tour began on July 12, 1969 and ended Feb. 11, 1970 in Quang Tin South Vietnam. He was awarded two Purple Hearts for his service.

It’s why Commander Don Parrish, and the rest of the Coweta American Legion Post 226 members, would like to honor Campbell, and benefit the community, by upgrading Jimmy Lee Campbell Memorial Park on 120 E. Sycamore St. in Coweta.

“Our group tries to help do things throughout the community, and since this is a veterans park, we thought it would be the perfect project,” said Don Parrish, commander of the Coweta American Legion Post 226.

The group also raised funds to build a Veteran’s Memorial in the past, near Coweta’s City Hall.

According to Parrish, the gazebo needs fresh paint, garden upgrades, improved lighting, and the park could use new mulch around the swings.

Although the city primarily takes care of the park, Parrish said there is a Legion member that goes there nearly every day to mow the lawn and do small upkeep.

The Legion is in the process of organizing a benefit, all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast on Saturday, March. 19. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go toward park improvements. It’s from 6 to 10:30 a.m., and cost $5 to attend. It will be held at the Coweta American Legion Post 226 at 600 S. Broadway in Coweta. It's open to the public.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.