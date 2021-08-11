COVID-19: Wagoner County cases trending up, Sheriff asking for more PPE

The Wagoner County Board of Commissioners did not take any further action to implement COVID-19 protocols despite a rising number of positive cases in the county.
According to CDC statistics exchanged by Wagoner County Emergency Management Director Heath Underwood, 242 people were confirmed with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis in the last five days. Forty-seven people are in the hospital and none are in the ICU.
There has not been a COVID-19 related death in Wagoner County since April.
Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said there are three deputies out of work with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. He said they all have different levels of symptoms and none are in the hospital.
“Based on how we weathered the last storm, I think these new variants are probably more aggressive and easily more contracted and spread,” he said.
Contingency plans are in place to cover shifts incase employees have to miss work and the protocols at the jail have changed, he said. They have PPE ready to go, and he’s considering purchasing three, additional respirators masks.
Currently, there are no positive COVID-19 cases as the Wagoner County jail. If a positive case were to get to the jail, Sheriff Elliott said, “it would run through like a wildfire.”
He said the jail does not have the ability to isolate given a COVID-19 outbreak.
“If we’re going to have to go through a jail cell or a pod where we know for sure we have active COVID cases, I want to try and offer a better level of protection,” he said.
Wagoner County Assessor Sandy Hodges said one person has tested positive in her office, with three, additional employees in quarantine after being in close contact. The quarantined employees have the ability to work from home. All employees at the Assessor’s Office have the ability to work from home.
Since there are no statewide protocols in place for COVID-19, each Wagoner County department is handling their personnel on a case-by-case basis. CARES ACT funding expired in January giving employees 80 hours of paid, COVID-19 sick time.
Sheriff Elliott said his employees don’t have the ability to work from home. He mentioned the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office closing their office on Aug 8 — after several staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Okmulgee County Deputies will still respond to calls, but they’re requesting online reporting given the circumstances.
As of Aug 9., all Wagoner County departments and offices are operating under normal hours.
An administrative effort was put forward by the District Court of Wagoner County on July 6, 2020, requiring attorneys, witnesses, parties and participants to wear a mask in the Wagoner County Courthouse. They also encourage social distancing.
Many departments have also left protective barriers up on counters and employee desks.