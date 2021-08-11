COVID-19: Wagoner County cases trending up, Sheriff asking for more PPE

The Wagoner County Board of Commissioners did not take any further action to implement COVID-19 protocols despite a rising number of positive cases in the county.

According to CDC statistics exchanged by Wagoner County Emergency Management Director Heath Underwood, 242 people were confirmed with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis in the last five days. Forty-seven people are in the hospital and none are in the ICU.

There has not been a COVID-19 related death in Wagoner County since April.

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said there are three deputies out of work with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. He said they all have different levels of symptoms and none are in the hospital.

“Based on how we weathered the last storm, I think these new variants are probably more aggressive and easily more contracted and spread,” he said.

Contingency plans are in place to cover shifts incase employees have to miss work and the protocols at the jail have changed, he said. They have PPE ready to go, and he’s considering purchasing three, additional respirators masks.