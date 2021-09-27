 Skip to main content
COVID-19 update: Wagoner County city/school case counts, recoveries, deaths
COVID-19 in Wagoner County

The latest statistics, provided as of Monday, Sept. 27, are recorded on OSDH’s online web portal, updated every week.

City stats: Wagoner has recorded 2,238 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 2,096 recoveries, along with 49 deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Coweta has recorded 2,785 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 2,632 recoveries, along with 45 deaths.

Porter has recorded 468 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 434 recoveries, along with 11 deaths.

Okay has recorded 79 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 74 recoveries, along with two deaths.

School stats: Wagoner Public Schools has reported 21 students and two teachers with current COVID positive cases in isolation, as of Sept. 24.

Coweta Public Schools has reported nine students and/or teachers with current COVID positive cases in isolation, as of Sept. 27.

