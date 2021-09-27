COVID-19 update: Wagoner County city/school case counts, recoveries, deaths

City stats: Wagoner has recorded 2,238 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 2,096 recoveries, along with 49 deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Coweta has recorded 2,785 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 2,632 recoveries, along with 45 deaths.

Porter has recorded 468 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 434 recoveries, along with 11 deaths.

Okay has recorded 79 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 74 recoveries, along with two deaths.

The latest statistics, provided as of Monday, Sept. 27, are recorded on OSDH’s online web portal, updated every week.

School stats: Wagoner Public Schools has reported 21 students and two teachers with current COVID positive cases in isolation, as of Sept. 24.

Coweta Public Schools has reported nine students and/or teachers with current COVID positive cases in isolation, as of Sept. 27.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.