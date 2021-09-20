 Skip to main content
COVID-19 update: Wagoner County city/school case counts, recoveries, deaths
COVID-19 update: Wagoner County city/school case counts, recoveries, deaths

COVID-19 in Wagoner County

The latest statistics, provided as of Monday, Sept. 20, are recorded on OSDH’s online web portal, updated every week.

City stats:Wagoner has recorded 2,169 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 2,023 recoveries, along with 46 deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Coweta has recorded 2,700 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 2,538 recoveries, along with 45 deaths.

Porter has recorded 453 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 418 recoveries, along with 11 deaths.

Okay has recorded 77 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 69 recoveries, along with 2 deaths.

School stats:Wagoner Public Schools has reported 21 students and 3 teachers with current COVID positive cases in isolation, as of Sept. 17.

Coweta Public Schools has reported 12 students and/or teachers with current COVID positive cases in isolation, as of Sept. 20.

Concerned about COVID-19?

