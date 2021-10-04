COVID-19 update: Wagoner County city/school case counts, recoveries, deaths

City stats: Wagoner has recorded 2,308 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 2,158 recoveries, along with 50 deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Coweta has recorded 2,842 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 2,706 recoveries, along with 45 deaths.

Porter has recorded 477 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 447 recoveries, along with 11 deaths.

Okay has recorded 82 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 76 recoveries, along with two deaths.

The latest statistics, provided as of Monday, Oct. 4, are recorded on OSDH’s online web portal, updated every week.

School stats: Wagoner Public Schools has reported 14 students and five teachers with current COVID positive cases in isolation, as of Oct. 1.

Coweta Public Schools has reported five students and/or teachers with current COVID positive cases in isolation, as of Oct. 4.

