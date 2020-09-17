COVID-19 recoveries outpace cases in Wagoner County during Thursday's report

OKLAHOMA CITY -- There were 14 recoveries and 11 new COVID-19 cases in Wagoner County with no deaths during Thursday's report from the State Department of Health.

Wagoner County's totals are now 1,364 cases, 1,190 recoveries and 23 deaths.

Statewide, there were 1,034 new cases and 1,088 that recovered. There were six deaths to reach 930. Overall, the state has recorded 73,318 virus cases since early March and 62,114 that have recovered.

There are currently 516 in the hospital with the disease and 10,274 active cases. So far, there have been 966,519 that tested negative.

City numbers in the county are:

* Wagoner: 214 cases, 181 recovered and 5 deaths.

* Coweta: 308 cases, 267 recovered and 13 deaths.

* Porter: 40 cases, 35 recovered and 0 deaths.

* Okay: 2 cases, 2 recoveried and 0 deaths.

* Tullahassee: 1 case, 0 recovered and 0 deaths.

* Broken Arrow: 2,914 cases, 2,545 recovered and 31 deaths.