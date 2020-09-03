COVID-19 recoveries outnumber new cases by two in Thursday report

Nine new cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional recoveries have been reported in Wagoner County in the past 24 hours by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Since the virus outbreak began, there have been 1,188 total positive cases and 1,033 recoveries recorded.

There are no new virus-related deaths and that number stands at 23.

Wagoner County is ranked 10th among Oklahoma Counties in number of reported cases. Many surrounding counties have seen spikes in cases.

Statewide, 909 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported. This brings the total of positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 61,027. Recoveries stand at 51,447 – an increase of 801 from Wednesday.

Fourteen (14) new deaths have been reported, bringing Oklahoma’s total to 835.

A total of 540 individuals remain hospitalized with the virus.

There have been 842,019 total negative tests for COVID-19 recorded statewide.

Community Numbers

Broken Arrow: 2,470 cases (+36), 2,174 recoveries (+34) and 28 deaths (no change). Portions of Broken Arrow are in Tulsa County.

Coweta: 274 cases (no change), 245 recoveries (+1) and 13 deaths (no changes).

Wagoner: 184 cases (+2), 151 recoveries (+1) and 5 deaths (no change).

Catoosa: 102 cases (+2), 93 recoveries (+1) and no deaths. Portions of Catoosa are in Rogers County.

Haskell: 76 cases (no change), 69 recoveries (+3) and 1 death (no change).

Porter: 33 cases (+1), 28 recoveries (+1) and no deaths.

Okay: 2 cases, 2 recoveries and no deaths (no change).

Tullahassee: 1 case, no recoveries and no deaths (no change).

