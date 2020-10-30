COVID 19: Numbers on the rise, new deaths include Coweta woman

Positive COVID 19 cases and deaths attributed to the virus both rose substantially in Oklahoma during the month of October.

On Oct. 1, there had been 88,369 COVID 19 cases recorded in Oklahoma since the pandemic began and 1,035 total deaths in the state. As of Friday, Oct. 30, the number of positive cases total 121,495 and the number of deaths total 1,326.

Twenty additional deaths were reported by the state on Friday including one in Wagoner County – a Coweta woman in the 65 and older age category.

To date, Wagoner County has recorded 1,972 positive COVID 19 cases since the pandemic began – up 35 from numbers reported on Friday, Oct. 30. A total of 1,763 of those individuals have totally recovered – also an increase of 35 over Thursday numbers.

In all, 31 deaths have been reported countywide.

The following is a breakdown of COVID 19 activity in all Wagoner County communities and the immediate surrounding area:

Coweta – 432 (+10) total cases, 375 (+3) recoveries, 15 (+1) deaths.

432 (+10) total cases, 375 (+3) recoveries, 15 (+1) deaths. Wagoner – 331 (+6) cases, 283 (+7) recoveries, 6 deaths.

331 (+6) cases, 283 (+7) recoveries, 6 deaths. Porter – 59 total cases, 55 (+1) recoveries, 1 death.

59 total cases, 55 (+1) recoveries, 1 death. Okay - 7 total cases, 7, recoveries, 0 deaths.

7 total cases, 7, recoveries, 0 deaths. Redbird – 2 total cases, 2 recoveries, 0 deaths.

2 total cases, 2 recoveries, 0 deaths. Tullahassee – 1 total case, 0 recoveries, 0 deaths.

1 total case, 0 recoveries, 0 deaths. Broken Arrow - 4,283 (+101) total cases, 3,760 (+73) totally recovered and 44 deaths. A portion of Broken Arrow is in Tulsa County.

4,283 (+101) total cases, 3,760 (+73) totally recovered and 44 deaths. A portion of Broken Arrow is in Tulsa County. Haskell - 122 (+1) total cases, 108 (+1) recoveries, 1 death.

122 (+1) total cases, 108 (+1) recoveries, 1 death. Hulbert - 110 (+2) total cases, 97 recoveries, 2 deaths.

