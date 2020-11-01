COVID-19 noted at Wagoner Health & Rehab, no active cases among staff who test positive

“Our job is to protect the residents at all costs and do everything we can to ensure our residents are okay and well,” Chapman said. “As staff, we do not go anywhere without masks, and are mindful of where we are at by social distancing.

“We are thankful we do not have positive cases because so many nursing homes do.”

One way Wagoner Health and Rehab has fought off COVID-19 is by staying closed to the public. They loosened those restrictions for a short time before the positive cases were recorded, but have closed things down again.

Chapman said families understand as they want their loved ones to be healthy.

For those inside the facility, they social distance at least six feet from one another when they are in common rooms.

“The staff wears masks at all times, Chapman assured. “We encourage residents to use them as well, but cannot enforce that. When they are out and about, they do wear them.”

She noted that employees are now tested every week for the virus.

“We don’t know enough about this illness. That’s obvious when people who are in the know do not know,” Chapman said. “I’m just grateful that all of our residents are happy and healthy.”

Wagoner Health and Rehab has 49 residents in the nursing home and seven residents in residential care.

