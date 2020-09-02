COVID-19 helps reunite one Oklahoma family

The COVID-19 pandemic that began early this spring delayed a years-long search for Steven Rhoden’s real family.

Rhoden was adopted by a caring couple on Sept. 11, 1964, who did not discourage him from searching. Adoption laws, along with other red tape, made the search difficult, but Rhoden persisted.

However, the COVID-19 virus forced him into an unrelated plan of action.

Rhoden used the DNA service “23andMe” to see if he had any underlying conditions that might hurt him should the virus strike him. Ironically, he did contract the virus, but has since recovered.

It turned out to be the best DNA test he’s ever taken.

“I wanted to see if I had any underlying causes and used 23andMe and Ancestry.com,” Rhoden described. “In Ancestry, a guy contacted me and said he might be a cousin.”

That would not be the only contact Rhoden would receive.

“23andMe came back and had a list of close relatives, too,” he added.

A short time passed when the current Wagoner city councilor got even greater news.

“A person who contacted me was my nephew and he told me I had four brothers,” Rhoden said. “He told me, ‘we’ve been looking for you for 13 years.’”

It seems Rhoden’s birth mother had died some six years earlier. At some point, she told the brothers, but at the time, no one knew she was pregnant with Steven.

Rhoden didn’t know it, but he was about to receive more news than an O. Henry novel could only offer.

“I was conceived in Bartlesville and the family is from Pawhuska. Right here in my own territory,” he added.