COVID-19 helps reunite one Oklahoma family

The COVID-19 pandemic that began early this spring delayed a years-long search for Steven Rhoden’s real family.
Rhoden was adopted by a caring couple on Sept. 11, 1964, who did not discourage him from searching. Adoption laws, along with other red tape, made the search difficult, but Rhoden persisted.
However, the COVID-19 virus forced him into an unrelated plan of action.
Rhoden used the DNA service “23andMe” to see if he had any underlying conditions that might hurt him should the virus strike him. Ironically, he did contract the virus, but has since recovered.
It turned out to be the best DNA test he’s ever taken.
“I wanted to see if I had any underlying causes and used 23andMe and Ancestry.com,” Rhoden described. “In Ancestry, a guy contacted me and said he might be a cousin.”
That would not be the only contact Rhoden would receive.
“23andMe came back and had a list of close relatives, too,” he added.
A short time passed when the current Wagoner city councilor got even greater news.
“A person who contacted me was my nephew and he told me I had four brothers,” Rhoden said. “He told me, ‘we’ve been looking for you for 13 years.’”
It seems Rhoden’s birth mother had died some six years earlier. At some point, she told the brothers, but at the time, no one knew she was pregnant with Steven.
Rhoden didn’t know it, but he was about to receive more news than an O. Henry novel could only offer.
“I was conceived in Bartlesville and the family is from Pawhuska. Right here in my own territory,” he added.
Rhoden learned his birth mother was married to an alcoholic with four other kids to raise practically on her own. She was Catholic, so an abortion was not an option. Instead, she chose to give Steven away.
Hope Cottage in Dallas was chosen since it had been a haven for unwed mothers in the 1960s. After giving birth, that’s where the baby Steven went.
There’s more.
Another reason why Rhoden’s birth mom couldn’t keep him was his father wasn’t the alcoholic man. His father was the owner of a business in Bartlesville and his mother worked there.
“All my life, did this poor woman know I had a good life? I wish we could have told her what an exceptional life I had,” he explained.
Rhoden and the half-brothers now have talked by Zoom and plan a reunion after the pandemic passes. They are part of the Osage Tribe in Pawhuska and look forward to the day they will meet.
“It breaks all of our hearts that we could not tell her I was OK and had a good life,” Rhoden continued. “The law needs to be changed for health or other reasons (on obtaining adoption records).”
Over the years, Rhoden had obtained birth records, but they always came heavily redacted. Others tried to help him skirt the redactions through a trick or two, but still didn’t reveal much.
When he lived in Los Angeles, he ordered birth records again and through a therapist working out of UCLA and teaching at another college. This time success was achieved.
The information this time was that his birth mother was 30-years-old when he was born and he had four (half) brothers.
There was one catch to getting this help from the therapist. He had to participate in a three-month adoptee therapy program.
He was fortunate at the time to get those records and attended the sessions.
Rhoden has since become fascinated with learning all the legal wrangling to adoption and fostering.
“She did the right thing,” Rhoden said of his birth mother. “She shouldn’t be punished or shamed.”
There is even one more twist to all this.
Rhoden’s birth mom “was quite a spectacular woman.” Among the things she accomplished, she helped a friend accept a gay son.
“Also, being a gay man … it is almost a God thing (to learn this),” Rhoden said of the parallels.
Rhoden is currently a teacher’s assistant at Tulsa’s Emerson Montessori School. He is also working on his Master’s Degree.
His life story has made it easier to relate to students who have a tough home life or just one parent raising them.
“Since telling this story, I’ve had so many women come up to me and say they gave up a child for adoption,” Rhoden said.
“My adopted parents always encouraged me to find my family,” Rhoden added. “He (his father) would have been proud to know.
“I hope this moves somebody to adopt or be foster parents,” Rhoden concluded.
One more thing about Rhoden’s adopted parents. They adopted two children. The other child is a girl, Amy, who had some health challenges, but his parents did not hesitate and took her right in, too.
She has overcome much and even worked in the office of a Tulsa mayor a few years ago. She lives and works in Broken Arrow now.
It was just another example for Rhoden to see how good couples can make such a difference in a child’s life no matter the circumstances.
“All my life, did this poor woman know I had a good life? I wish we could have told her what an exceptional life I had."
- Steven Rhoden
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!