COVID-19: Death toll rises by 54 including two in Wagoner County, record number hospitalized, in ICU
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Death toll rises by 54 including two in Wagoner County, record number hospitalized, in ICU

  • Updated
COVID-19 update

The death toll COVID-19 has exacted on Oklahomans rose by 54 on Wednesday as record numbers of patients also remained hospitalized and in ICU beds across the state. 

A total of 1,782 patients remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected infections, according to the most recent survey of facilities. Of those, 475 are in intensive care. Both figures represent all-time highs in the state since the pandemic began.

The state reported 2,859 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 202,341 cases that have been confirmed across the state since March.

The 54 newly reported fatalities stretch from Oct. 24 to Nov. 30, with 37 since Nov. 26. According to a release, 47 (including one male from Wagoner County) were 65 or older, and one was a Wagoner County man age 18-35.

According to state data, 29,624 infections are currently active across the state, and 170,905 cases are considered recovered.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. 

State of Oklahoma

Deaths: 1,812 (+54)

Confirmed cases: 202,341 (+2,859)

Seven-day rolling average: 2,999 (-146)

Wagoner County

Deaths: 37

Confirmed cases: 2,904

Total recoveries: 2,553

United States

Confirmed cases: 13,751,282

Deaths: 271,064

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 64,097,151

Deaths: 1,485,330

Community Breakdown

Broken Arrow – 6,995 total cases, 5,883 total recoveries, 62 total deaths. Portions of Broken Arrow are in Wagoner County.

Coweta – 772 total cases, 650 total recoveries, 15 deaths.

Wagoner – 510 total cases, 424 total recoveries, 7 deaths.

Porter – 116 total cases, 96 total recoveries, 1 death.

Okay – 11 total cases, 8 total recoveries, 0 deaths.

Redbird – 2 total cases, 2 total recoveries, 9 deaths.

Tullahassee – 1 total case, 0 total recoveries, no deaths.

Haskell – 200 total cases, 169 total recoveries, 1 death. Portions of rural Haskell are in Wagoner County.

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

