COVID-19 claims the life of long-time Coweta sports writer, photographer Clay Allen

When Coweta and Wagoner met on the football gridiron for their 2020 matchup in September 2020, it marked the beginning of Allen’s 54th year of covering high school football in Oklahoma.

Many of Allen’s former students have taken to Facebook to share their thoughts on his influence on their lives. Among them is Athena Rainbolt of Coweta, who called her former college instructor, “one of the best men I knew.”

“He was so special and important to me, and I love him like part of my family,” Rainbolt wrote, adding that Allen photographed her wedding. “He never stopped being my teacher and mentor and he never will. I will forever be learning from him. He was such a talented photographer and an amazing teacher.”

“His sports photos were outstanding. I will miss seeing all of his photos covering our high school sports and especially his great big, friendly smile,” she continued. “Please join me in praying for his family and friends. The world is suffering a terrible loss today. I love you, Mr. Allen.”

A memorial service for Allen will be held Saturday, Jan. 9 at 1 p.m. at Cedar Ridge Christian Church, 4010 W. New Orleans St. in Broken Arrow. The service will be streamed on the church’s Facebook page as well.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cookson Hills Christian Schools at www.Cooksonhills.org.

