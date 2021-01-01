COVID-19 claims the life of long-time Coweta sports writer, photographer Clay Allen

The Wagoner County American-Tribune staff is mourning the loss of long-time sports writer and photographer Clay W. Allen Jr. who died Wednesday, Dec. 30 of COVID-19. Allen, 76, covered Coweta Tiger and Lady Tiger sports teams for 15 years and picked up Wagoner Bulldog football games off and on for the past five years.
During that time, he used words and photographs to record history as teams won state champion titles and suffered season-ending, heart-breaking defeats.
He captured the pure emotion of athletes as they celebrated individual successes and encouraged those whose efforts fell just short of championship glory.
Word of Allen’s death spread quickly.
“The thing I will remember about Clay is how much he loved his wife and family. He talked about them often,” former Coweta Athletic Director Tim Johnson said. “He was as honest, kind and hard-working man that you could ever meet. He cared about people. He loved covering sports and using his photography talent to tell stories.
“Clay was so genuine. He wanted coaches and athletes to succeed and overcome the challenges both in life and on the field of play. Those are the stories he enjoyed covering. You couldn’t be around him without coming away uplifted. He will be dearly missed.”
Wagoner Athletic Director Dale Condict has known Allen for 30 years.
“Clay took my wedding pictures and reported on my high school games when my dad was coaching in Okmulgee,” Condict said. “He was a great man that’s had a huge impact for a long time. My heart breaks at his passing.”
Allen began his career with the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise in 1966, and went on to work at Oklahoma State University-Okmulgee Technical Institute as a technical writer and photographer in the public information office.
In 1988, he created an Associate of Applied Science Degree program in Photography at OSU-Okmulgee. The program has developed into one of the premier photography education opportunities in the Midwest.
He retired from OSU in 2002 after 33 years with the technical branch campus.
During that same time, Allen also operated a photography studio business in Okmulgee and covered high school sports in Okmulgee and across Okmulgee County.
Allen taught special photography workshops and was active in local, state, regional and national photography organizations. He earned Certified Professional Photographer status from the Professional Photographers of America in 1982 and received the PPA Craftsman Degree in 1999.
He held numerous posts with the Professional Photographers of Oklahoma and Southwest Professional Photographers Association. In 2002, he received The National Award – the highest honor awarded by the PPA recognizing outstanding contributions to the photographic profession.
Allen moved his portrait photography business to Broken Arrow in 2001 and began teaching photography at Tulsa Technology Center in 2003. He retired from TTC a few years ago but remained active as a substitute teacher while continuing his work for the Coweta American and Wagoner County American-Tribune.
In 2015, Allen was honored during a halftime ceremony at Coweta’s Tiger Field in recognition of his 50th year of covering Oklahoma high school sports. Athletes with several CHS programs honored him with mementos of their respective sports.
At that time, he said, “I love writing about the antics of all you student athletes and taking photographs of your action and great accomplishments.”
Allen said when thinking back over the years at all of the young people he had been blessed to have been involved with, Coweta’s “are some of the most special.”
“This school system is blessed with super coaches, administrators and special kids who excel and work hard at everything they do, including a super talented champion band that is a joy to watch perform,” he noted after the ceremony. “I am humbled by your attention and thank you very much. I love you all!”
Allen said covering Coweta sports was work sometimes, but called it “my fun.”
“I always say that covering their sports is my fishing, hunting and golf,” he added with a smile.”
When Coweta and Wagoner met on the football gridiron for their 2020 matchup in September 2020, it marked the beginning of Allen’s 54th year of covering high school football in Oklahoma.
Many of Allen’s former students have taken to Facebook to share their thoughts on his influence on their lives. Among them is Athena Rainbolt of Coweta, who called her former college instructor, “one of the best men I knew.”
“He was so special and important to me, and I love him like part of my family,” Rainbolt wrote, adding that Allen photographed her wedding. “He never stopped being my teacher and mentor and he never will. I will forever be learning from him. He was such a talented photographer and an amazing teacher.”
“His sports photos were outstanding. I will miss seeing all of his photos covering our high school sports and especially his great big, friendly smile,” she continued. “Please join me in praying for his family and friends. The world is suffering a terrible loss today. I love you, Mr. Allen.”
A memorial service for Allen will be held Saturday, Jan. 9 at 1 p.m. at Cedar Ridge Christian Church, 4010 W. New Orleans St. in Broken Arrow. The service will be streamed on the church’s Facebook page as well.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cookson Hills Christian Schools at www.Cooksonhills.org.
Coweta Public Schools