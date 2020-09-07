COVID-19 case exposures reported in Wagoner, Porter

Two COVID-19 case exposures were announced just after school began for Wagoner High School and Ellington Early Childhood Center. The Wagoner Virtual Learning Center will be delayed in opening due to staffing shifts related to COVID-19.

The announcements came from Wagoner Public Schools District Nurse Amanda Albin and WPS officials.

The COVID-19 statement read:

“We regret to inform you that a student at the high school has tested positive for COVID-19. Through contract tracing, it has been determined no exposure occurred at school.

“We are following guidelines as feasible to decrease the potential spread of COVID-19.”

The statement went on to report:

“The dates of this incident are 8-29-20 until 8-30-20. Should you have questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact (the) Wagoner Health Department at 918-485-3022 or Wagoner High School.”

At Ellington, this news was released by officials.

“We have been informed today that there is a confirmed COVID-19 case in a kindergarten classroom. Parents have been notified and the class has been quarantined for 14 days. Everything has been disinfected and we are ready to go Tuesday (Sept. 8)!”

The Virtual Learning Center was indirectly affected by COVID-19.

“We are having to delay the opening of the Wagoner Virtual Learning Center by at least one week," an official said. "This is due to the fact that the staff that was going to participate at the center is being used as substitute teachers at this time due to COVID-19.