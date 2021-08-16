 Skip to main content
COVID-19 arrives in Wagoner County jail; county commissioners approve additional respirator masks
COVID-19 arrives in Wagoner County jail; county commissioners approve additional respirator masks

Wagoner County jail

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said the respirator masks will be given to detention officers when entering a COVID-19 infected pod. This photo was taken inside the jail in 2017.

 Tulsa World File

Two inmates at the Wagoner County jail have confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and five inmates are symptomatic according to Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott.

Sheriff Elliott asked Wagoner County Board of Commissioners for three, additional N95, respirator masks for detention officers to wear when entering the infected pod. Commissioners approved the purchase order at their regular meeting on Aug. 16.

The jail does not have the ability to quarantine given the tight corridors, Sheriff Elliott said.

The purchase comes a week after Sheriff Elliott warned county commissioners on Aug. 9 that if COVID-19 did enter the jail, it would “spread like wildfire.”

“The respirators are much better than the smaller, N95 masks,” Sheriff Elliott explained. “I think they offer a much higher level of protection. If you go into a COVID ward of a hospital, it’s the same type of respirators that medical personnel are wearing when they go into a room to treat a COVID patient. I think we need to offer the highest level of protection for our detention officers.”

Sheriff Elliott said the COVID-19 outbreak was discovered at the jail late Aug. 12. He said no other inmates are symptomatic in the jail as of Aug. 16. He does not believe the pathogens are airborne through the HVAC system, but rather contained in the specific pod.

Medical doctors have been in close communication with Sheriff Elliott and said each case needs to be treated on a case-by-case basis.

All Wagoner County Commissioners approved the purchase order of three, additional N95 respirator masks.

