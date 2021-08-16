COVID-19 arrives in Wagoner County jail; county commissioners approve additional respirator masks

Two inmates at the Wagoner County jail have confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and five inmates are symptomatic according to Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott.

Sheriff Elliott asked Wagoner County Board of Commissioners for three, additional N95, respirator masks for detention officers to wear when entering the infected pod. Commissioners approved the purchase order at their regular meeting on Aug. 16.

The jail does not have the ability to quarantine given the tight corridors, Sheriff Elliott said.

The purchase comes a week after Sheriff Elliott warned county commissioners on Aug. 9 that if COVID-19 did enter the jail, it would “spread like wildfire.”

“The respirators are much better than the smaller, N95 masks,” Sheriff Elliott explained. “I think they offer a much higher level of protection. If you go into a COVID ward of a hospital, it’s the same type of respirators that medical personnel are wearing when they go into a room to treat a COVID patient. I think we need to offer the highest level of protection for our detention officers.”