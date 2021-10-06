 Skip to main content
COVID-19 admissions trending down at Wagoner Community Hospital
COVID-19 admissions trending down at Wagoner Community Hospital

Wagoner Community Hospital

COVID-19 positive admissions are trending down at Wagoner Community Hospital, staff say.

 Tulsa World File

COVID-19 positive admissions at Wagoner Community Hospital are trending down after its highest peak yet in August, according to CEO Jimmy Leopard.

In August of 2021, Leopard said they peaked with 44 COVID-19 admissions at Wagoner Community Hospital, the highest it’s ever been since the pandemic started early last year.

In September of 2021, that number dipped down to 13 patients. By Oct. 4, there were only three, positive COVID-19 patients, he said.

“I still can’t overemphasize getting vaccinated,” Leopard said at the Wagoner City Council meeting Oct. 4. “If you chose not to — or have been vaccinated — you need to keep in mind the monoclonal antibody infusions. They are the treatments that we offer.

The key to that is to get tested. If the person is COVID positive, they need to call us and get an appointment for these treatments within 10 days. We’re seeing a lot of good results. It keeps them from getting sicker, going into the hospital or even worse,” Leopard added.

Leopard encouraged the community to continue taking COVID-19 seriously, especially when it pertains to the ‘second wave’ delta variant.

