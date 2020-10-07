Countdown to 2020 election continues, absentee ballot requests rise

The Nov. 3 General Election is still a few weeks away, yet officials at the Wagoner County Election Board office in Wagoner are busy preparing for the exceptionally large number of voters expected to cast ballots.
A unique aspect to the 2020 election is the overwhelming number of absentee ballots that are being requested. Anywhere between 100-150 ballots are being mailed out each day for a total of 4,231 by noon Monday, Oct. 5.
Many voters do not want to stand in line at the polls due to COVID-19 concerns.
WCEB Secretary Samantha Call reminds there are two very important deadlines coming up that voters should be aware of.
The deadline for potential voters to register for the election is Friday, Oct. 9. On that day, the election board office at 208 N. Lee will be open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to accommodate last minute registrants.
The last date to request an absentee ballot is Monday, Oct. 26. Voters can request one online or by calling the office at 918-485-2142.
Election board officials will send ballots through the U.S. Postal Service. To return them, voters should simply drop them back in the mail no later than two or three days after receiving them or bring them to the office in person.
“If they bring a ballot in themselves, they can only bring their own ballot. They will be ID’d before they drop it off,” Call reminded.
For those who want to vote by absentee ballot in person, they may do so Thursday and Friday, Oct. 29-30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday, Oct. 31 at either the election board office or Heritage United Methodist Church, located on 71st Street between Evans Road and Oneta Road in Broken Arrow.
Linda Dyer, assistant election board secretary, urges voters who have already received their absentee ballots to mark them now and send them in. Instructions are included.
She reminded that a voter can pick and choose which races on the ballot to vote for. The ballot will count regardless of whether a particular race is intentionally left unmarked.
If an address for the Wagoner County Election Board is missing on the return envelope, patrons should simply address it to Wagoner County Election Board, P.O. Box 714, Wagoner, OK 74477.
The envelope with all contents will need 65 cents in postage to mail, so make sure there is the proper amount of postage attached.
“All returned ballots will go into a locked box here at the office,” Dyer explained. “If we receive the absentee ballot after Election Day, it will not count.”
She said those who received a yellow affidavit can also bring their ballot to the election board in person and hand it in. Those who received a pink affidavit must mail it back in. Please note the pink affidavits must have two witness signatures or a photo copy of the voter’s ID attached.
If anyone has requested an absentee ballot but does not receive it within a week of placing that request, call the election board office at 918-485-2142.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!