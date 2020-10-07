Countdown to 2020 election continues, absentee ballot requests rise

The Nov. 3 General Election is still a few weeks away, yet officials at the Wagoner County Election Board office in Wagoner are busy preparing for the exceptionally large number of voters expected to cast ballots.

A unique aspect to the 2020 election is the overwhelming number of absentee ballots that are being requested. Anywhere between 100-150 ballots are being mailed out each day for a total of 4,231 by noon Monday, Oct. 5.

Many voters do not want to stand in line at the polls due to COVID-19 concerns.

WCEB Secretary Samantha Call reminds there are two very important deadlines coming up that voters should be aware of.

The deadline for potential voters to register for the election is Friday, Oct. 9. On that day, the election board office at 208 N. Lee will be open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to accommodate last minute registrants.

The last date to request an absentee ballot is Monday, Oct. 26. Voters can request one online or by calling the office at 918-485-2142.

Election board officials will send ballots through the U.S. Postal Service. To return them, voters should simply drop them back in the mail no later than two or three days after receiving them or bring them to the office in person.