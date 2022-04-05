Cost breakdown: Stormwater, streetscape, sidewalks, resurfacing projects in Wagoner

By now if you live in Wagoner, you have surely seen contractors marking up the streets of downtown and making cuts. This is for the stormwater project — one of four major projects kicking off in 2022. The rest of the projects include a downtown streetscape, ADA sidewalk improvements and a street overlay. They all have one goal: improve and beautify downtown Wagoner and make it more viable for growth in years in come.

It all sounds good, but do you know exactly where the money is coming from?

Each project has its own contractor. It’s all being done in a precise sequence as not to tear up anything that has been repaired, and of course, to create as minimal inconvenience to residents and businesses as possible.

The stormwater project is the first endeavor that needs to be tackled first. In total, it will cost $5,040,000. An Oklahoma Water Resources Board, or OWRB, loan was taken out for this project on Oct 14, 2021.

The original storm sewer pipes in downtown Wagoner are over 100 years old, city staff claim. They are set to be replaced. The Wagoner Water Dept., under the direction of Joe McDufie, will be tearing out the old lines. Once that’s done, the stormwater crews, under Jeff Bemo, will install the new lines. Both departments are cross-trained in water and wastewater, and it will all be done in sections so everything isn’t closed at one time in downtown Wagoner.

Pipes will be removed and replaced along downtown East Cherokee Street, East Casaver to Public Works and South Wagoner Avenue, the hospital and Maple Park, according to Bill Smith, Wagoner Flood Plain Administrator.

In addition, the Wagoner Electrical Dept. will also be installing electric lines in the ground for the upcoming downtown streetscape project.

Steve Powell, from Infrastructure Solutions Group, LLC, reiterated to city councilors and attendees at the regular business meeting on April 4, that by city crews tackling these projects themselves, it is saving the taxpayers nearly $1 million.

Next up is the downtown streetscape project on May 1, extending east from the Union Pacific Railroad 0.18 miles. Gradeline Construction, an Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation contractor, will begin to tear out the sidewalks. The project costs $1.2 million. It will be funded by an 80/20 grant through ODOT, meaning the grant provides reimbursement of 80 percent of the total amount of the project.

From there, the ADA compliant ramps and sidewalk project will commence, 0.6 miles east of US-69 and extending east 0.29 miles. This portion of the project is fully funded by ODOT, with a final price of $474,000.

Those two projects will begin around the same time, but in different parts of the city so as to not interfere with citizens and businesses all at once.

Last but not least is the downtown road resurfacing project, from U.S. 69 extending east 1.5 miles. This final stretch of the project costs $979,000, fully funded by ODOT. It should begin around September or October 2022 at the latest. Look at this project as “the cherry on top.”

All three O.D.O.T projects were approved by the Oklahoma Highway Commission on Nov 1, 2021. It was an over five-year ordeal to get to this point.

