Cornhole tournament set Nov. 1 for Wagoner Grad Night

What better way to support Wagoner High School seniors than to participate in the annual Grad Night Cornhole Tournament planned Sunday, Nov. 1 at Maple Park.

Beginning at 1 p.m., two-person teams will toss corn bags for a chance to win great prizes. A custom-made cornhole set will be awarded to the winning team while other gifts will go to the second and third place teams.

Entry fee is $25 per team and all proceeds will benefit Wagoner Grad night 2021.

In the event of inclement weather, a rainout date is set for Nov. 8.

“Bring your own lawn chairs. There will be cornhole, concessions and community fun,” organizers say.

To register a team, call Cherry Keeton at 918-798-0732.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.