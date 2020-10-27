 Skip to main content
Cornhole tournament set Nov. 1 for Wagoner Grad Night

Cornhole tournament set Nov. 1 for Wagoner Grad Night

Grad Night Cornhole

Cornhole enthusiasts are invited to come out and support Wagoner Grad Night by competing in a Nov. 1 cornhole tournament.

 CHRISTY WHEELAND, AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

What better way to support Wagoner High School seniors than to participate in the annual Grad Night Cornhole Tournament planned Sunday, Nov. 1 at Maple Park.

Beginning at 1 p.m., two-person teams will toss corn bags for a chance to win great prizes. A custom-made cornhole set will be awarded to the winning team while other gifts will go to the second and third place teams.

Entry fee is $25 per team and all proceeds will benefit Wagoner Grad night 2021.

In the event of inclement weather, a rainout date is set for Nov. 8.

“Bring your own lawn chairs. There will be cornhole, concessions and community fun,” organizers say.

To register a team, call Cherry Keeton at 918-798-0732.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

