Cornhole tournament set Nov. 1 for Wagoner Grad Night

What better way to support Wagoner High School seniors than to participate in the annual Grad Night Cornhole Tournament planned Sunday, Nov. 1 at Maple Park.
Beginning at 1 p.m., two-person teams will toss corn bags for a chance to win great prizes. A custom-made cornhole set will be awarded to the winning team while other gifts will go to the second and third place teams.
Entry fee is $25 per team and all proceeds will benefit Wagoner Grad night 2021.
In the event of inclement weather, a rainout date is set for Nov. 8.
“Bring your own lawn chairs. There will be cornhole, concessions and community fun,” organizers say.
To register a team, call Cherry Keeton at 918-798-0732.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!