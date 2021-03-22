Cornerstone Church to give out 100 bags of groceries to celebrate its new 25:35 Project

The Cornerstone Church in Wagoner will be handing out 100 bags of free groceries to area families in the days leading up to Easter Sunday to help launch and celebrate its newest community outreach program, the 25:35 Project.

“We believe God has called our church family to serve big this year and that is what we want to do,” said Amy Beller, church spokesperson. “Jesus wants us to meet the needs of those around us and we want to serve our community in a big way. Our aim is to help multiple groups and needs in the community as they arise. We want this to be a community resource center.”

There are no eligibility requirements to receive groceries, which will be available for pickup at the 25:35 Project Building across from Cornerstone Church located at 101 S. Polk. Pick up time is from 7- 8 p.m. on March 29, 30, 31 and April 1.

The first 100 families will receive assorted non-perishable food items including canned food, boxed food, noodles, spaghetti sauce, snack items and more.

The idea to pass out groceries to the community comes from the project name itself, which refers to Matthew 25:35 in the Bible.

It reads: “I was a stranger and you gave me food to eat. I was thirsty and you gave me a drink. I was a stranger and you welcomed me.”