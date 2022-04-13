 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cornerstone Church distributing groceries for Easter

Give-a-way

 Church staff usually begin the grocery give-a-way at 6 p.m. and end around 7 p.m.

 Justin Ayer

The Cornerstone Church in Wagoner is distributing a bag full of groceries to Wagoner residents for the Easter week at their 25:35 project building.

Church members, at 101 S. Polk Ave., is distributing the groceries free of charge to anyone who drives up, or walks. They distributed groceries on Tuesday, April 12 and will do so again on Thursday, April 14. Church staff usually begin the grocery give-a-way at 6 p.m. and end around 7 p.m.

Church staff has enough to distribute 100 bags of assorted grocery items. They also have 100 loaves of bread in their back pantry.

“We always strive to get involved and see what the community needs,” said Natusha Stephens, with the church.

Groceries Cornertsone

Drivers don't even need to get out of their car to receive the groceries.

The give-a-way itself is hard to miss. A group of young, smiling faces will be out with signs along OK-51 directing cars down the street to The Cornerstone Church. Once drivers are at the church, members will be ready with a bag in hand ready to give to the recipient. Recipients do not need to get out of the car.

People are also reading…

The Cornerstone Church also does a similar grocery give-a-way on Thanksgiving.

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

