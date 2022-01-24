Connors State College congratulates eight Wagoner County seniors for graduating

Out of a total of 178 new graduates for Fall 2021 at Connors State College, eight of them happen to be from Wagoner County.

Alicia Arteaga, Jordan Kight, Payton Kight and Brittany Odell, all from Coweta, are officially Connors State Alumni.

Heather Dotson, Britney Ireland and Savannah Trimble, all from Wagoner, are also Connors State Alumni.

Cierra Rosten, the lone student from Okay, is also a Connors State Alumni.

"We are proud of each of our graduates. They have demonstrated a dedication to learning. They are the future leaders within our community, and we are thankful to be a part of their story," said Dr. Ronald Ramming, President of Connors State College.