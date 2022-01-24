 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Connors State College congratulates eight Wagoner County seniors for graduating
0 Comments

Connors State College congratulates eight Wagoner County seniors for graduating

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Connors state college

Connors State College, located at 700 College Rd., in Warner. 

 Tulsa World File

Out of a total of 178 new graduates for Fall 2021 at Connors State College, eight of them happen to be from Wagoner County.

Alicia Arteaga, Jordan Kight, Payton Kight and Brittany Odell, all from Coweta, are officially Connors State Alumni.

Heather Dotson, Britney Ireland and Savannah Trimble, all from Wagoner, are also Connors State Alumni.

Cierra Rosten, the lone student from Okay, is also a Connors State Alumni.

"We are proud of each of our graduates. They have demonstrated a dedication to learning. They are the future leaders within our community, and we are thankful to be a part of their story," said Dr. Ronald Ramming, President of Connors State College.

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert