Community Thanksgiving meal offered in Coweta, deadline Sunday to reserve

For the past 29 years, thousands of Coweta area residents have enjoyed Thanksgiving dinner prepared by the hands of volunteers at the First Baptist Church of Coweta.

The Wagoner County “Share the Bounty” meal is traditionally served at the church, with deliveries made to shut-ins. This year, however, plans have been modified in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to COVID-19 and CDC guidelines, there will be no dine-in this year, but we still want to provide a full course meal to anyone in our community who would like to have one,” explained Carolyn Borszich, who has volunteered with the effort for years. “To protect the health and safety of our precious community, all meals will be available for curb-side pickup only at the church. Delivery is available only to individuals who cannot go to the church to pick up their meals for themselves.”

A total of 1,000 Thanksgiving dinners will be prepared at no cost to those who receive them. They will include smoked turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, green beans, dinner roll, tossed salad and pie.

To guarantee a curbside meal, orders must be placed no later than Sunday, Nov. 15 by calling 918-720-6643. Everyone who reserves a meal will have one available. All others will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.