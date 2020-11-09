 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community Thanksgiving meal offered in Coweta, deadline Sunday to reserve

Community Thanksgiving meal offered in Coweta, deadline Sunday to reserve

{{featured_button_text}}
News Brief

For the past 29 years, thousands of Coweta area residents have enjoyed Thanksgiving dinner prepared by the hands of volunteers at the First Baptist Church of Coweta.

The Wagoner County “Share the Bounty” meal is traditionally served at the church, with deliveries made to shut-ins. This year, however, plans have been modified in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to COVID-19 and CDC guidelines, there will be no dine-in this year, but we still want to provide a full course meal to anyone in our community who would like to have one,” explained Carolyn Borszich, who has volunteered with the effort for years. “To protect the health and safety of our precious community, all meals will be available for curb-side pickup only at the church. Delivery is available only to individuals who cannot go to the church to pick up their meals for themselves.”

A total of 1,000 Thanksgiving dinners will be prepared at no cost to those who receive them. They will include smoked turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, green beans, dinner roll, tossed salad and pie.

To guarantee a curbside meal, orders must be placed no later than Sunday, Nov. 15 by calling 918-720-6643. Everyone who reserves a meal will have one available. All others will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“While this has been a year of many changes, one thing never changes – God’s mercies never fail,” Borszich said. “It is important in a time of need, more than any time before, we still want to do God’s work. By the grace of God, FBC Coweta is still providing dinner.”

Every menu item will be prepared on site at the church.

Anyone who wishes to help support the Wagoner County Share the Bounty program with a financial contribution to help offset expenses should contact Borszich at 918-720-6643 or Jacki Snider at 918-698-2886. Business donations are tax deductible.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nineteen indicted in federal meth trafficking case
News

Nineteen indicted in federal meth trafficking case

  • Updated

The defendants were part of an alleged drug trafficking organization that prosecutors said was a "major supplier of methamphetamine to Muskogee, Cherokee, and Wagoner counties," according to a news release. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News