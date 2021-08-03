Community raises funds for Coweta motorcyclist killed in crash; remembered for personality, caring heart

Boley was a Marine veteran — and avid motorcyclist. He carried empathy, sacrifice and most of all, a strong love for his family wherever he went, Wells said.

He was a proud father to daughter Abby, 16, and son Remi, 5. He often would play a father figure to his niece, Allison, 13, and nephew Eli, 8.

He was a family man through and through, Wells said. Making memories during the simple times was what he lived for.

“Mostly doing the simple things … teaching his son to write his name, holding his daughter for the first time, off-roading with his nieces and nephews, working beside his father, or eating a home cooked meal from his mother” were just some of the memories on his long list.

Wells said Boley also had one heck of a personality: “You always knew he was in the room.”

“He always had the funny remark in the perfect and not so perfect times. He’d yell across the store to embarrass you, and then buy you a candy bar.”

And if you needed a helping hand — whatever the task may be — Boley was always known to be someone you could count on.

“Levi’s heart grew with every person he helped and each laugh he created. That’s why he had such a big heart.”

