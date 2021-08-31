 Skip to main content
Community Cares: 1-1-1 Project Careportal finds ways to help Wagoner County families in need
1-1-1 Careportal

The 111 Project’s Careportal network is a collaboration that connects churches, agencies and community partners for hurting families based on geographic location.

 Justin Ayer

Foster children, foster parents, parents trying to have children returned to them and grandparents raising grandchildren have easy access to resources they need through the 1-1-1 Project’s Careportal network.

The 111 Project’s Careportal network is a collaboration that connects churches, agencies and community partners for hurting families based on geographic location. Different agency partners, like Oklahoma Department of Human Services, can make requests on the platform for clients they know and serve, said executive director Chris Campbell.

They primarily partner with churches, but anybody can offer assistance through the needs found on the platform, Campbell said.

In Wagoner County specifically, Campbell said 26 churches are a part of the platform. Thirty-six requests have been made since the project’s inception, and 78 percent of those requests have been met.

As of Aug. 1, 2021, 94 children have been identified as living in foster care in Wagoner County, Campbell said. There is also a handful of Wagoner County children living in a temporary children’s shelter.

The mission of the 1-1-1 project is: one church, for one family, for one purpose. Therefore — the more churches, agencies, and community partners that participate, the better care that gets provided, Campbell said.

“From an estimation standpoint, there are 6,200 churches in the state of Oklahoma,” Campbell said. “If we had 1,000 of those 6,200 churches recruiting one foster family a year and serving one child welfare family a month, there would be more than enough support for the child welfare system.”

The 1-1-1 Project started in Oklahoma in 2015. Twenty-five counties are a part of the project. They serve about 20 agency partners including schools, tribes, police departments, and their primary partner — Oklahoma DHS.

If you’d like to get involved or learn more about the program, information can be found at www.111project.org or email Campbell at chris@111project.org.

