Community Cares: 1-1-1 Project Careportal finds ways to help Wagoner County families in need

Foster children, foster parents, parents trying to have children returned to them and grandparents raising grandchildren have easy access to resources they need through the 1-1-1 Project’s Careportal network.

The 111 Project’s Careportal network is a collaboration that connects churches, agencies and community partners for hurting families based on geographic location. Different agency partners, like Oklahoma Department of Human Services, can make requests on the platform for clients they know and serve, said executive director Chris Campbell.

They primarily partner with churches, but anybody can offer assistance through the needs found on the platform, Campbell said.

In Wagoner County specifically, Campbell said 26 churches are a part of the platform. Thirty-six requests have been made since the project’s inception, and 78 percent of those requests have been met.

As of Aug. 1, 2021, 94 children have been identified as living in foster care in Wagoner County, Campbell said. There is also a handful of Wagoner County children living in a temporary children’s shelter.