Comic Convention set for Saturday at Mayes County Event Center

PRYOR -- Oklahoma artist Muriel Fahrion may have created a piece of your childhood. Fahrion, whose creations include Strawberry Shortcake, the Care Bears and the Get Along Gang, will be a guest at the 2022 Pryor Creek Comic Convention, scheduled 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Mayes County Event Center on the fairgrounds in Pryor.

Admission is $5.

The sixth-year convention, presented by the Pryor Area Arts and Humanities Council, will feature 80-plus tables of vendors selling comics, books, toys, action figures, art and other pop culture-related merchandise.

A cash prize cosplay contest (and a non-cash prize cosplay contest for kids) will be part of the show in addition to a Super Smash Bros Tournament.

Former “Hee Haw” cast member Jana Jae is an art lover who will double as a guest and a vendor at the convention. Jim Halsey, who once operated the largest country music agency in the world out of Tulsa, is bringing a legends of music memorabilia display to the con as a bonus attraction.

Chelsea’s John Wooley will be among author guests. Famous pop culture vehicles like the Scooby Doo Mystery Machine and Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters will be parked outside the convention venue for photo ops.

For more information, go to the Pryor Creek Comic Convention Facebook page.