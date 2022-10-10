 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Comic Convention set for Saturday at Mayes County Event Center

Muriel Fahrion

Famed Oklahoma artist Muriel Fahrion will be one of the featured guests at Saturday's Pryor Creek Comic Convention.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

PRYOR -- Oklahoma artist Muriel Fahrion may have created a piece of your childhood. Fahrion, whose creations include Strawberry Shortcake, the Care Bears and the Get Along Gang, will be a guest at the 2022 Pryor Creek Comic Convention, scheduled 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Mayes County Event Center on the fairgrounds in Pryor.

Admission is $5.

The sixth-year convention, presented by the Pryor Area Arts and Humanities Council, will feature 80-plus tables of vendors selling comics, books, toys, action figures, art and other pop culture-related merchandise.

A cash prize cosplay contest (and a non-cash prize cosplay contest for kids) will be part of the show in addition to a Super Smash Bros Tournament.

Former “Hee Haw” cast member Jana Jae is an art lover who will double as a guest and a vendor at the convention. Jim Halsey, who once operated the largest country music agency in the world out of Tulsa, is bringing a legends of music memorabilia display to the con as a bonus attraction.

Chelsea’s John Wooley will be among author guests. Famous pop culture vehicles like the Scooby Doo Mystery Machine and Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters will be parked outside the convention venue for photo ops.

For more information, go to the Pryor Creek Comic Convention Facebook page.

